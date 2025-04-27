Tools Every Homeowner Should Own

If you own a house or dream about it, you need a toolbox. Even if you’re somebody who never does…

If you own a house or dream about it, you need a toolbox. Even if you’re somebody who never does home improvement projects and hires professionals to do that work, you probably should have what you need to hammer a nail into a wall or tighten a screw somewhere — or offer it to a family member or friend who might help you out with a project.

So, what tools should every homeowner have? The answer is naturally subjective, but here are some suggestions from experts.

The Toolbox for the Homeowner Who Isn’t Good With Tools

“I think the most useful and user-friendly tools for new homeowners are a good hammer, a screwdriver set and a set of pliers,” says Johana Williams, a property manager at Utopia Management, a property management company in San Diego.

Some basic tools can help with that, Williams says. She likes the following:

— Hammer. “When you are moving into a new home, one of the biggest jobs is to make it yours. So that means hanging a variety of picture frames, knickknacks and other decorative pieces. A decent hammer will come in handy for these situations,” Williams says. Her pro tip: If you hammer something on the wall crooked, the claw side of the hammer is useful for prying out that nail so you can try again.

— A screwdriver. “The screwdriver set is a no-brainer. When you move into a new place, you will definitely find things like hinges and door knobs that need their screws tightened and furniture that will need to be assembled,” Williams says. “Always get a set with a variety of sizes and make sure that you have both a Phillips and a flat head screwdriver in different sizes.”

— Pliers. Williams suggests a pair of pliers. “I prefer the needle nose and combination pliers. Both are great for manipulating nuts and bolts, gripping things like tacks and staples that might have been left behind, or putting together furniture pieces,” she says.

— An adjustable wrench. A wrench is important because you never know when you may need to tighten or loosen nuts or bolts, or grip and turn a pipe, says Ron Shimek, president of Dallas-based Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company.

— A level. Shimek says this tool can help homeowners ensure that a shelf they’re installing or a picture frame they’re putting up isn’t crooked.

— Safety goggles. Do you really need safety goggles? Especially if you’re not a hard core do-it-yourself fixer-upper? If you’re hammering something, plaster and paint can chip. “Sorry doesn’t bring back an eye,” Shimek says. If nothing else, the goggles might come in handy the next time you’re slicing onions.

— A tape measure. Everyone needs a tape measure at some point. It might have nothing to do with a home improvement project; maybe you just want to measure some space where furniture will eventually be placed.

— A flashlight. Also a helpful tool, Shimek says. Even if you aren’t somebody who repairs things, your power could go out and you may want a light more powerful than the one you have on your phone.

The Toolbox for the Homeowner Who Is Good With Tools

If you’re a DIY-er, you know what you want and probably don’t need a list, but if you’re looking for ideas, you may want to consider buying some of the suggestions below. When you go beyond what you’ll find in a standard toolbox, Shimek says, the more complex tools open the door to a wider range of projects.

— A power drill. Williams is a fan of power drills. “The cordless drill is a versatile tool for basic household repairs like drilling holes to hang larger and heavier items, installing new hardware on cabinets,” Williams says, adding, “And it also functions as a cordless screwdriver, which saves you a bunch of time if you have the right bits.”

— A saw. Probably a circular saw or jigsaw, Shimek says. A circular saw, Williams says, can be handy for work on closet shelves, handrails and baseboards.

— A knife. Shimek suggests a putty knife or utility knife.

— An extension cord. Shimek says it could be handy if you want to bring some extra light or an additional tool to wherever and whatever you’re working on.

— Clamps. Shimek says that every DIY homeowner needs a good set of clamps. Clamps are typically used to secure materials, like wood, when you’re sanding, cutting or drilling them.

Pliers. Wait, wasn’t that on the other list? Sure. But James Bilnoski, a technical director in the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts who spends much of his time teaching students how to build sets, favors diagonal cutting pliers. Most people use them to cut things like aluminum or steel wire. While it’s a fine tool for anyone, you’re probably going to be a stalwart DIY-er if you have a lot of use for diagonal cutting pliers.

— A workbench. If you work on a lot of projects, you may want one in your garage or basement, where it can also function as a place to put all of your tools. They can run several hundred dollars or more, but of course, if you’re really good with tools, you could always make one.

Some Tool-Buying Tips for Any Homeowner

If you’re buying tools for your home, you may want to consider a few things.

— Price. Shimek suggests not going for the cheapest tool you can find. “Quality tools will last longer,” he says. “For one-time use, ask a friend or neighbor if you can borrow theirs.”

— Be on guard for counterfeit tools. Really try to purchase your tools from a reputable company. If you find tools that are super cheap, while it could be a good deal, if it seems fishy, it could be a counterfeit product. If you buy a counterfeit luxury handbag, that’s a drag if you spent too much on it or believe you have the real thing, but you probably won’t injure yourself. If you buy a counterfeit power drill or counterfeit circular saw, however, that could be another story. Counterfeit tools are a problem, sometimes sold at online marketplaces, though reputable online companies try to keep fake products off their websites.

— Don’t get discouraged. Do-it-yourself projects can be frustrating, after all. But maybe all you need is a pep talk. “My grandfather always said, ‘Remember, someone put it together. You can take it apart and fix it,'” Bilnoski says.

— There’s always a video online. Bilnoski suggests checking out a YouTube video if you’re trying to figure out how to use a certain tool. “Search for demos of other people doing it,” he says.

— Learn how to do it well — or don’t do it. In other words, you don’t want to make or fix something or use some dangerous tool in a way that ends up compromising your safety. Bilnoski advises, “Never take a shortcut, unless that’s hiring someone.”

