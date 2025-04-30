Titan International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $649,000 in its first quarter.

The West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $490.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Titan International said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $500 million.

