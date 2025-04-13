Tips to Master LSAT Science Passages

Law schools love applicants with backgrounds in science and technology who bring useful skills and perspectives into the classroom and…

Most law school applicants, however, feel more confident talking about political issues or business strategies than scientific terms and concepts.

Knowing this, the LSAT includes many daunting reading comprehension passages that relate to science, technology or technical aspects of law or philosophy. Such passages often feature a dry tone and dense technical jargon that disengage readers.

If you are unaccustomed to reading scientific writing, you should devote practice time to science and technology passages. Such passages are quite common, even if they are not always among the four passages in a reading comprehension section.

Here are four tips to shake off any fears about science passages:

— Don’t assume you need background knowledge.

— Don’t panic at technical jargon.

— Find the author’s argument.

— Consider doing science passages last.

Don’t Assume You Need Background Knowledge

The LSAT is intended to be accessible to people from all backgrounds, whether you have a doctorate in biochemistry or don’t even know what biochemistry means. Thus, questions should be answerable based solely on common knowledge and the information provided in each passage.

Expert knowledge may even be counterproductive. For example, an astrogeologist reading a passage about extrasolar planets may have trouble sticking to the arguments and evidence presented. That’s one reason the test writers choose such arcane topics.

Don’t Panic at Technical Jargon

LSAT science passages use technical terms frequently but superficially since they lack the space to dive into complex ideas.

Too many LSAT test-takers balk at such terminology. They see a word they’ve never heard of and have no idea how to pronounce, and then feel out of their depth.

Here’s the secret: These terms are intended to be obscure and inscrutable, and no one will know or care how you pronounce them.

When confronted with an unfamiliar term, settle on a pronunciation for it in your head or abbreviate it with an easy shorthand. Highlight the definition so that you know exactly what it means, if asked.

For example, imagine a science passage about oogenesis. How do you pronounce oogenesis? Who cares, just call it OG. What is OG? Whatever the passage says it is. You’re not in medical school here — just focus on answering the questions asked.

Find the Author’s Argument

LSAT passages almost always make arguments. The arguments in science passages may not be as forceful as they are in more political or critical passages, but they are important.

If you can’t find the main argument after reading a science passage, trace the evidence the author presents and focus on what the author says about it.

For example, if a passage contrasts different geological theories for the formation of a crater, look at the evidence and counterevidence given for each theory. If the author seems to favor one theory or offers a potential resolution to the debate, that is likely the main point of the passage.

Note that the argument may be nuanced. Rather than fully side with a theory, the author may say something more complex. Perhaps one theory merits further investigation, neither theory completely squares with the evidence or a theory has been unfairly ruled out. None of these are the same as saying the author supports the theory in question.

Look out for causal reasoning, because scientific theories often explain how and why things happen. Questions may ask you to analyze, strengthen or criticize such causal explanations.

Consider Doing Science Passages Last

With practice, you may find that science passages are no harder than others on the LSAT. But there’s no shame in saving them for last if they stress you out or require extra focus.

By flagging questions, you may skip ahead and easily return to them for later review. Complete other passages at your usual pace and then come back with fresh eyes and full attention. Or do the questions you feel comfortable with and skip over others. It is easier to focus on the toughest questions when you know exactly how much time you have for them.

The work you put into getting comfortable with science passages will serve you well in your legal career. One day when an expert witness tries to intimidate you with a flurry of scientific jargon, take confidence from how you learned to master science passages on the LSAT and stay focused on the evidence presented.

