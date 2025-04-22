Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.8 million…

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had net income of 85 cents.

The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.9 million.

