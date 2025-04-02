The Ultimate Safari Packing List: What to Wear and More

An African safari is a bucket list trip for most travelers — and it takes thorough planning to be well…

An African safari is a bucket list trip for most travelers — and it takes thorough planning to be well prepared for your once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Most safaris are typically between eight and 17 days long and may include boat tours, hot air balloon rides, horseback riding and walking. Some itineraries also visit multiple game reserves and parks. If you’re moving between destinations by bush plane, you’ll need a precise packing strategy, bringing only essential items in a small soft-sided suitcase or duffel bag to comply with strict weight limits for internal flights. The requirement is typically 33 pounds in East Africa and 44 pounds in some parts of Southern Africa; this includes your hand luggage. If you’re gorilla trekking in Uganda or Rwanda, you’ll need a few extra items, so plan accordingly, allowing for the additional space.

It’s also important to know that the dry season in East Africa (Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania) generally falls between July and October. In Southern Africa (Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Madagascar and South Africa) the season is longer, extending from April to October. If you’re traveling outside those months, you’ll want to tweak the packing list a bit for the rainy season. In addition, you’ll be in remote locales most of the time with no access to items you’ve forgotten, making it even more important to have a complete packing list before you go.

U.S. News has compiled the ultimate safari packing list with expert recommendations from the lists of several tour operators, including Emily Baldwin, a safari specialist at Micato Safaris: a luxury outfitter with more than 60 years of experience in Africa. She advises that while you may want to look fashionably chic with the blousy romantic looks donned by actress Meryl Streep in “Out of Africa,” the best options are comfortable and casual clothes that you can layer, especially if this is your first African safari.

Luggage

Many outfitters recommend a large duffel or holdall, which will fit easily onto small bush planes and expedition-style vehicles for overland safaris. Safari luggage with no frame is your best choice, as these pieces are soft and easy to squish into cramped luggage holds. Cotapaxi’s Allpa Getaway 70L Duffel is a highly rated, lightweight option made of 100% recycled materials for about $200. If you’d prefer a rugged, safari-inspired bag, TAG Safari makes a waxed cotton canvas duffel bag with leather trim.

Tip: Plan to roll your items and use stuff sacks to make the most of the space in your luggage.

Daypack

Foldable daypacks or backpacks are an important item if you’re going gorilla trekking, but they’re also ideal for securing your items while riding in vehicles over rough terrain during safari drives. ZOMAKE makes a 30L bag that folds up into a neat package; it weighs less than 0.75 pounds. The highly rated daypack is available in bold colors and priced at about $25 or less on Amazon.

Prescription medicines

It’s advisable to pack your prescription medicines in your carry-on luggage in case your checked bag is delayed or lost. While the Transportation Security Administration does not require medications to be in their prescription bottles, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends travelers use their original containers when traveling abroad and carry copies of their prescriptions. Check with the destination’s embassy (or your outfitter) before you travel to ensure you’re compliant.

In addition to your usual medications, you’ll want to consult your doctor about any others you may need to bring on your safari, such as anti-malaria pills.

Travel-size toiletries

If you want to stay with your at-home regimen, plan to pack small amounts of your regular shampoo, conditioner and skin care products in either sample packets (available from some cosmetic counters) or in small plastic travel containers. A 16-piece set from DEPOZA is available on Amazon for about $10 and features TSA-approved, leakproof containers for liquids, creams and sprays.

Polarized sunglasses

Any good pair of polarized sunglasses, such as a pair of Maui Jims, will do, but for fun, try one of the new high-tech options on the market. Baldwin says, “I’ve loved using my polarized Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses, which can snap photos via voice command, as a supplement to my DSLR camera.”

Sunscreen

If possible, purchase clothing with built-in UPF 50+ sun protection, like some of the pieces from the Omni-Shade UV Protection collection from Columbia, but you’ll still want to wear daily sunscreen to avoid overexposure to the sun. Pack a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and one that’s environmentally friendly, such as Sun Bum or Badger.

Facial spritzer

It will take at least one long flight — and possibly one or two additional flights — to travel to Africa. The flight time from New York to Johannesburg, South Africa, is nearly 15 hours. Baldwin suggests bringing a travel-size can of Evian (which is also TSA-compliant) to hydrate and refresh your face on the plane and while you’re out on safari.

Lip balm

It’s important to keep your lips hydrated, too. Another recommendation from Baldwin is the rose oil lip balm from Mario Badesco, which comes in a tube. Made with moisturizing coconut oil and shea butter, it receives rave reviews on Amazon. Banana Boat also makes a well-rated hydrating version of lip balm with aloe vera, vitamin E and SPF 45.

Insect repellent

You’ll need to pack insect repellent if the outfitter doesn’t supply it for your safari. You can find a variety of options on Amazon, including Repel 100 — a highly rated pump spray in a 4-ounce size. You can also purchase OFF! Deep Woods mosquito and insect repellent wipes if you don’t want to pack a liquid. If you prefer a DEET- and scent-free option made with picaridin, Ranger Ready makes a popular 3.4-ounce nonaerosol spray.

First-aid kit

Basic medications and first-aid items won’t be readily available in the African bush, so bring travel-size supplies of aspirin and/or Advil and Tylenol; bandages; cortisone cream; Aquaphor; Neosporin; muscle relaxing balm; Imodium, Tums and/or Pepto-Bismol; and any other over-the-counter medications you think you may need over the course of your safari.

Hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is essential. Pack a travel-size bottle or a package of wipes, such as the 20-count pack of Purell hand sanitizing wipes.

Earplugs

If you want to sleep soundly after a long day of safari drives in search of the Big Five, pack a pair of earplugs to drown out the sounds of the African bush’s nocturnal animals. Happy Ears is a top-rated choice and is certified to reduce volume by 25 decibels with the standard pair or up to 27 dB with the Happy Ears Ocean Plastics version. The company’s starter kit features several different sizes (so you can see what fits most securely) and free shipping for less than $40.

Travel adapter and battery pack

A universal adapter should work at most lodges, hotels and tented camps, but it’s best to inquire before you go. Amazon offers an extensive selection of universal adapters. Two highly rated versions include one from EPIKA priced at about $25 or less and another from Ceptics.

You may also want to bring a power strip, depending on the number of electronics you’ll need to charge. In addition, some outfitters suggest bringing at least two battery packs and extra memory cards, especially if you plan on taking lots of photos.

Camera

You’ll want to capture as many images as possible from your safari in Africa, but the weight of the camera equipment is included in the strict limit of 33 (or 44) pounds if you’re flying between locations. One option is to purchase a lightweight mirrorless camera from Sony, Nikon, Canon or Panasonic. You may also decide to use your smartphone, especially if you have one with a top-tier camera, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. Baldwin advises, “There are monoculars that clip onto smartphones, such as the Roxant Falcon Monocular Telescope, that children seem to enjoy as well as adults who prefer to leave the heavy camera at home.”

Binoculars

When viewing the Big Five — lions, elephants, leopards, rhinos and African buffaloes — outfitters recommend high-quality 10x42mm binoculars for sharper images; however, good binoculars can be pricey. For an affordable option, the highly rated Vortex Diamondback Binoculars — 10x42mm are available on Amazon for less than $120. If you’re a serious birder, you may want to bring a pair designed specifically for bird watching, which typically has a smaller magnification of 8x (versus the 10x for general wildlife viewing).

Safari shirts

Safari shirts are a top pick by most outfitters for both men and women. Neutral shades and earth-toned colors such as tan, khaki, light brown and green work best: They won’t show dirt and dust, and you’ll blend into the landscape, increasing your chances of seeing wildlife. Brighter colors (like red) are not recommended, as they make you more conspicuous to animals. This is especially true on a walking safari. Baldwin recommends REI’s Sahara Shirt. “It’s super lightweight and has long sleeves that can be rolled up as needed.”

Zip-off safari pants

Safari pants are another item that should be at the top of your packing list, especially pairs that are water-resistant, quick-drying and have zip-off capability for shorts. You’ll want the long version of pants as you set off early in the morning on safari but will appreciate having the option to convert them into shorts by midday. As the temperatures cool off in the evening (and the mosquitoes come out), you can zip the bottoms back on. REI has several convertible pant options at less than $100 for men and women. You can also find less expensive versions of lightweight zip-off pants on Amazon.

Breathable short- and long-sleeve shirts

Pack a few lightweight cotton, linen or synthetic shirts to layer underneath your safari shirts. Layering is important as temperatures can fluctuate greatly — in South Africa, for example, the range can go from 50 degrees or lower in the morning to the high 80s during the day.

Wide-brimmed hat

Baldwin tells us, “Another must-bring is a wide-brimmed hat. Try to find out ahead of time if your tour operator provides a hat upon arrival so you won’t have to pack one. This is especially crucial in East Africa, where the proximity to the sun and the deceptively high altitude of the Maasai Mara and Serengeti make a hat so important, even in cooler weather.” If you have to purchase a hat for your safari, look for a flat, packable option, and one that has a strap you can secure under the chin, to stay protected while on a game drive in an open-top or open-side vehicle. One option to consider is the Bucket Hat UPF 50+ Boonie Foldable Hat on Amazon.

Multi-pocket safari vest

Pockets are important for securing small items when you’re out on drives. Baldwin says, “A classic multi-pocket safari vest is another favorite [item to pack]; you can make sure your phone, lip balm, sunglasses, etc., are all tucked away instead of bouncing around in a safari vehicle.” TAG Safari offers a few styles of these types of vests for men and women that are priced at about $100.

Fleece jacket

Evenings can be chilly, especially during Africa’s winter in June, July and August, so you’ll want to bring a fleece jacket for layering. REI offers many options from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia, Fjällräven and Arc’teryx.

Waterproof windbreaker or poncho

Passing showers can happen, even in the dry season, so most outfitters’ packing lists include a lightweight rain jacket or poncho. A popular choice for travelers is Patagonia’s Torrentshell 3L Jacket.

Bathing suit

Many lodges, camps and hotels have pools, so you can cool off after long days on safari drives, especially if you’re in the Serengeti. You may also have an opportunity to take a dip in a mountain stream or even lounge in your own private plunge pool if you’re staying in one of the luxury lodges.

Cotton scarf

Several outfitters, including Abercrombie & Kent, recommend bringing a kikoi (an African wrap) or a light cotton scarf for protection from the sun, dust and flies. The scarf can also double as a sarong, a towel, a picnic blanket and even a carry pack.

Moisture-wicking undergarments

You’ll want to pack moisture-wicking briefs that are made of breathable fabric to keep you cool when temperatures heat up during the day. Amazon has many styles and options for both men and women.

Moisture-wicking sports bras are comfortable and easy to pack and wash. They also provide added support for the bouncing in safari vehicles from uneven terrain. Hanes makes an affordable wire-free sports bra that’s available on Amazon.

Close-toed shoes or hiking boots

Bring comfortable, close-toed shoes or hiking boots that offer good support when walking or hiking on uneven terrain. If you’re traveling during a rainier time of year, consider quick-drying or waterproof options. Merrell’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot is a highly rated choice, available on Amazon.

Moisture-wicking socks

Moisture-wicking socks are important as they’ll keep your feet cool and dry during hot days on the savanna. You can find a selection of these socks on L.L.Bean’s website, including options from Darn Tough, Smartwool, Coolmax and L.L.Bean.

Miscellaneous items

If you’re gorilla trekking in Uganda or Rwanda, you’ll want to bring a few additional items, including garden gloves to protect your hands from the underbrush, long waterproof socks and gaiters to keep scratches and the army ants at bay, and water-resistant pants to protect your skin from the stinging nettle plants.

If you have a little extra space, Baldwin also suggests packing a wrap for cooler evenings, an animal print scarf such as this long silk version from J.Crew, and this belted cotton twill skirt from Ralph Lauren.

Some outfitters (like Micato) provide several of the items mentioned above in the packing list, including a wide-brimmed hat, Nikon binoculars, sunscreen, insect repellent, a first-aid kit and hand sanitizer. Micato also sends a duffel bag to guests’ home prior to the safari to pack for their trip. Check with your outfitter to see what’s included in the price of your safari before you start shopping. That will help you avoid wasting precious space (and weight) on items that will be available to you once you arrive in your African destination.

