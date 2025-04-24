The Shyft Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4…

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of chassis for Last Mile Delivery, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $204.6 million in the period.

The Shyft Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 69 cents to 92 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $870 million to $970 million.

