The Children’s Place: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Friday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $408.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $57.8 million, or $4.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

