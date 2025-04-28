The Best LSAT Study Strategy

A common mistake that LSAT test-takers make is to treat the LSAT like going to the gym. They imagine that…

A common mistake that LSAT test-takers make is to treat the LSAT like going to the gym. They imagine that the more hours they put into drilling, the more they’ll improve. And when progress stalls, they double down and push themselves harder.

All their sweat and tears result in test anxiety and self-doubt.

This is no way to prepare for a deceptively tricky test like the LSAT. Mastering the LSAT isn’t a muscle you build, it’s a skill you learn through focused and methodical practice.

Approached correctly, LSAT prep should take about three months of solid commitment. It’s best to budget more time if you can, to lower your stress levels and build slack into your schedule for times when life gets in the way.

Moreover, you may find the need to try a different method of test prep or identify weaknesses that you can address to meet your goals.

Since there is little disadvantage to taking the LSAT multiple times, you want to build in time for retakes, as well.

Long-term LSAT prep will be more of a marathon than a sprint, so you want a structure to stay on track. Ideally, you should approach the LSAT systematically, with a five-stage study plan:

— LSAT diagnostics

— Study of technique

— Untimed LSAT practice

— Timed LSAT practice

— Follow-through

LSAT Diagnostics

First, familiarize yourself with the LSAT format and instructions. Take a couple of practice tests to get a sense of your baseline.

Expect a poor performance. These early tests are not indicative of your potential, although they may give you a sense of whether this test makes more sense for you than the GRE or JD-Next.

The point is to spot your strengths and weaknesses, not to jump to conclusions about your abilities or intelligence.

Study of Technique

The LSAT is a narrow test of specific learnable skills. With so much time ahead, there is no excuse not to know those skills cold. You can’t ensure a flawless performance, but you can make sure you know the right way to approach each question.

Because this learning phase requires sustained focus, schedule it for a time when you can give it your full attention. Try out some free online materials through resources like LawHub and give some thought to your personal learning style. Do you learn best with an online or in-person class, a tutor, solo study with books and an app, or a combined approach?

Untimed LSAT Practice

Practice tests are the bread and butter of LSAT prep, but if you jump straight into timed tests while your skills are still shaky, you risk losing confidence and building bad habits.

Leaping into the deep end of a pool may teach you to float, but it isn’t the best way to perfect a butterfly stroke.

Instead, consolidate your lessons through outlines and drills. Then spend at least one week applying those techniques through untimed section practice, using materials that provide explanations for each answer.

Rather than race through practice sections, put time into analyzing trends in your performance and reflecting on how you could have approached questions better — even if you got them right.

Timed LSAT Practice

Once you perform well in untimed practice, move to timed sections several times per week.

Take a full practice test once or twice weekly to benchmark progress. Plan periodic check-ins to assess your goals, results, schedule and motivation level.

You don’t want to burn out, so take breaks when needed. If practice feels like a slog, explore new approaches to see the test with fresh eyes. For example, get a new book or hire a tutor or work with a study partner.

Follow-Through

Over months of steady LSAT practice, your performance should improve. Once you feel comfortable answering most of the questions on the test, focus your efforts on the hardest questions. Growth comes from challenging yourself.

If you find yourself in a slump, isolate your weaknesses and return to your lessons and notes to make sure you’re applying correct techniques.

For example, many test-takers feel overconfident about the reading comprehension section, which is not as straightforward as it seems. If you find your score in this section stuck, approach it more strategically instead of more quickly.

Finally, in the week before the test, take it easy on yourself. Your emotions will be running high, so review prior practice tests and remind yourself of how far you’ve come.

