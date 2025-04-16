The Best Affordable Beach Towns for Retirement Abroad

When you think of an oceanside retirement abroad, Mexico is probably the first country that comes to mind — and…

When you think of an oceanside retirement abroad, Mexico is probably the first country that comes to mind — and for good reason. Its beaches are some of the most beautiful in the world, the cost of living is low and getting there from North America is easy.

But Mexico isn’t the only country with great beach cities and appealing amenities. These coastal communities offer high-quality health care, excellent weather and affordable living for retirees.

Ambergris Caye, Belize

This slice of the Caribbean is popular for retirees seeking a relaxing lifestyle in the sun. Ambergris Caye is laid-back, and residents have a friendly attitude. This is Belize’s biggest island, surrounded by turquoise waters perfect for swimming, water sports, snorkeling, diving, boating, fishing and more.

Here you can find the longest reef in the Western Hemisphere, which provides a safe home for countless marine species. In town, you can find modern conveniences, open-air bars, restaurants, galleries, shops and bakeries. Settling into Belize is easy because it is an English-speaking country with an established expat community. The cost of living is cheaper than in the United States, and retirees can find private health care facilities that offer higher standards than the public sector. Many expats maintain their health coverage in the U.S. and travel back if needed.

Santa Marta, Colombia

This laid-back beach town might not be as popular with tourists as colorful Cartagena, but it’s worth consideration. Santa Marta is an underrated Caribbean escape with perpetually warm weather, soft golden sands, an affordable cost of living and undervalued property.

Santa Marta is geographically diverse with the Caribbean Sea to the north and west, the Tayrona National Park to the east and the Sierra Nevada mountain range to the south. This colonial city boasts an upbeat and energetic culture and offers retired expats a diverse range of lifestyles. Colombia’s standard of health care is high, and Santa Marta has over a dozen private and public hospitals, clinics and health centers.

Cascais, Portugal

Cascais offers upscale coastal living just 30 minutes from the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. It has a stunning Atlantic coastline and all the conveniences of big city living in a safe, charming town. There is a diverse international expat community, and English is widely spoken.

Although it can be more expensive than other areas of Portugal, it’s still 36% cheaper than the cost of living in the United States, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Portugal’s health care system is highly regarded, and Cascais has private and public hospitals providing a wide array of services and quality care. Public transport is convenient and cheap.

Crete, Greece

Crete has more hours of sunshine than anywhere else in Greece and boasts stunning beaches with dramatic Mediterranean scenery. Cretan cuisine is exquisite, fresh and incredibly affordable. Crete is the biggest island in Greece, with cities that have all the conveniences needed for an expat.

Not only are you never far from the Mediterranean Sea, but Crete also has mountains for skiing and other outdoor recreation. The island has a multifaceted property market with a wide selection of housing and price points that can suit all budgets. You can find public and private health care facilities, and the cost of living is about 37% lower than in the United States, according to data from the OECD.

Kotor Bay, Montenegro

Montenegro is an up-and-coming country on the brink of joining the EU. It has stunning fjord-like scenery with towering mountains and the Adriatic Sea with its crystal-clear waters, an affordable cost of living, and inexpensive real estate. With its fairytale views, Northern California’s landscape might come to mind, but Kotor Bay is just a fraction of the price.

Kotor Bay has centuries-old medieval villages, luxury residential developments and superyacht marinas, blending the old with the new. Buying property in Montenegro at any price point makes you eligible for residency, a unique feature no other country on this list offers.

Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia is on the north coast of Northern Cyprus and is blessed with year-round warm weather, clear blue waters, and miles of coastline with soft-sand beaches. This area is known for its historic harbor, where you can enjoy views of the majestic mountains behind it and the Mediterranean Sea in front.

Real estate in Kyrenia is a bargain, and a couple could live well for about $1,500 a month. Northern Cyprus is a growing medical tourism destination, and you can find quality health care throughout the region.

Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Las Terrenas has some of the best the Caribbean has to offer — white-sand beaches, swaying palms and clear ocean waters. An eclectic and multicultural community has grown over the years, and the area blends Dominican and international culture well. It’s a great town for ecotourism and adventure, from horseback riding to whale-watching to hiking and chasing waterfalls.

Infrastructure developments in recent years have attracted more Americans than ever, as have the Dominican Republic’s residency visa options, which are easy to apply for and qualify for. Real estate here is still affordable and construction standards are high. Living here means having an active and low-cost lifestyle with easy access to North America and year-round sunshine. Las Terrenas has public health centers and private clinics available. For emergency and specialized care, expats often go to the capital, Santo Domingo, or back home.

Mazatlán, Mexico

Mazatlán is a coastal city with affordable beachside living where you can find undervalued property. It has a waterfront Spanish-colonial historic center with vast entertainment and dining options. This city has 13 miles of golden beaches with clean, swimmable waters lined by a boardwalk known as the Malecón. It is one of the longest seaside promenades in the world. It’s a popular place to stroll, exercise and socialize along the coast.

With warm weather year-round, friendly residents, a thriving expat community, charming Spanish-colonial architecture, a great cultural scene and affordable cost of living, it’s no surprise many are choosing Mazatlán as their new home base among other popular Mexican resorts like Cancun, Tulum or Playa del Carmen. This city offers all the modern conveniences retirees need along with familiar aspects of home, making it easy to settle quickly.

Valencia, Spain

Spain’s third-largest city offers an unparalleled quality of life with its Mediterranean beaches, cultural vibrancy, affordability, friendly expat community and safe environment.

Valencia’s infrastructure is excellent, including its public transportation system and health care facilities. It is also a walkable city where you can forgo a car. It has recently gained a lot of attention for its sustainability, innovation and quality of life.

Valencia has more than 300 days of sunshine a year and mild winters. Long famous for its architecture, it is full of historic buildings and futuristic structures. Life in Valencia offers a range of annual artistic, musical and sports events and a rich culinary scene.

Veraguas, Panama

The Veraguas province of Panama is an emerging haven for expats and retirees seeking an affordable, peaceful and more remote lifestyle. It’s the heart of Panama, boasting stunning landscapes, secluded beaches, lush rainforests and verdant highlands. It has coastlines on both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, and you can find some of the most beautiful beaches in the country here.

For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and be surrounded by nature, Veraguas could be ideal. In this region, you can choose to settle in a quieter town by the coast but still be pretty close to the capital and biggest city in the province, where you’ll find most amenities including public and private hospitals, supermarkets, malls, restaurants, banks and more. In Veraguas, retirees can enjoy safety, space, privacy, an affordable cost of living and cultural authenticity.

