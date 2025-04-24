Live Radio
Home » Latest News » The Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2025, 5:01 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported net income of $57.2 million in its first quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBBK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up