The 51 Best Tourist Attractions in the U.S.

From national parks to iconic symbols of freedom and democracy, these U.S. tourist attractions cannot be missed. America is a…

From national parks to iconic symbols of freedom and democracy, these U.S. tourist attractions cannot be missed.

America is a patchwork quilt of many different landscapes, cultures and sights that have inspired awe since ancient times — or at least since the country’s founding. The U.S. is also filled with superb hiking areas, action-packed cities, thrilling theme parks and more. To help you decide which domestic destinations you should visit, U.S. News created a list of the top things to see and do in each U.S. state and Washington, D.C. Read on to learn more about America’s greatest tourist attractions.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was updated.

U.S. Space & Rocket Center: Huntsville, Alabama

Get a lesson in American space travel at Alabama’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. A Smithsonian affiliate, the center has one of the world’s largest collections of rockets and space memorabilia, as well as Space Camp. You’ll also find a planetarium, a Discovery Shuttle flight simulator and a virtual reality experience of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Admission is $30 for adults 13 and older, $20 for kids 5 to 12 and free for younger children, with some activities and experiences that cost extra.

Denali National Park and Preserve: Alaska

To see some of the most beautiful landscapes the U.S. has to offer, head to Alaska and its Denali National Park and Preserve. Here you can view North America’s tallest peak, Denali, standing at more than 20,000 feet, and climb it if you dare. The national park boasts many activities inside, including hopping on a bus tour of the 92-mile park road, hiking, camping, fishing and meeting the sled dogs that patrol the park. For a backcountry adventure, book a tour by ATV or zip line. Denali is busiest from May through September. Admission fees — $15 per person 16 and older — are valid for seven days. You can pay them online in advance or purchase entry in person at the Denali Visitor Center in the summer or at the Murie Science and Learning Center the rest of the year.

Grand Canyon National Park: Arizona

One of America’s greatest natural wonders is the Grand Canyon, a massive canyon carved by the Colorado River millions of years ago. Some of the park’s most popular activities include hiking the Rim Trail, taking a mule trip into the canyon and rafting on the Colorado River. Other great ways to experience the Grand Canyon, one of the top things to do in Arizona, are tours by helicopter or by off-road vehicle. The best time of year to visit is in the spring or fall: Both seasons offer milder weather and thinner crowds than summer while avoiding winter’s snowy conditions and closures. To enter the park, expect to pay $35 per vehicle or $20 per person if arriving by bike, on foot or via one of several free shuttle buses. Keep in mind some shuttles only operate during select months. Parking passes are valid for seven days.

Hot Springs National Park: Arkansas

The nation’s oldest national park, even older than Yellowstone, Hot Springs National Park preserves 47 thermal springs with 4,000-year-old water flowing from Hot Springs Mountain. This park offers hiking through the Ouachita Mountains, camping, scenic drives, bird-watching and more. Visitors enjoy exploring the history of Bathhouse Row, soaking in the springs at the Buckstaff Bathhouse, drinking the water, filling bottles to take home or even just touching the springs. The park is free to enter.

Disneyland Resort: Anaheim, California

Opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland helped to launch a theme park industry that has been emulated around the world. Within the first year, 5 million people were visiting Disneyland, cementing Walt and Roy Disney’s model of building a fairy tale place to please guests who were a happy audience for story-based thrill rides, costumed characters and themed souvenirs. Today, with new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge rides and attractions, plus new themes and characters, the resort draws 28 million visitors from around the world. The top-rated Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the Disneyland Hotel give travelers the chance to spend the night amid the magic. For a less expensive option, book a hotel in an area outside of Anaheim, such as the Homewood Suites by Hilton Cypress Orange County. It is less than 9 miles from the theme parks, features suites with fully equipped kitchens, and includes complimentary parking and buffet breakfast.

Pikes Peak: Cascade, Colorado

Nicknamed America’s Mountain, Pikes Peak inspired author Katharine Lee Bates to write her anthem “America the Beautiful.” Those who want to reach the top of this more than 14,000-foot-tall mountain, which sits about 30 miles west of Colorado Springs, can do so by hiking, biking, taking a cog rail train to the top, driving on Pikes Peak Highway or joining a small group tour. Once you’ve arrived at one of the top things to do in Colorado, head into the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor House to sample some of its world-famous doughnuts made with special high-altitude ingredients and a top-secret recipe developed in 1916. Prices to access the highway vary by season, but it generally costs $10 per adult and $5 per child aged 6 to 15, or $35 per car of up to five passengers. Reservations are required during the summer months. Adventure seekers also have the option to hop on the shuttle that runs from late May through early August. The shuttle costs $35 for adults and $10 for kids 6 and older. The fee for kids drops to $5 if you have more than three children. The summit’s temperature is typically 30 to 40 degrees cooler than Colorado Springs, so dress accordingly.

Mystic Aquarium: Mystic, Connecticut

All ages can enjoy Mystic, a charming seaport village considered one of the top things to do in Connecticut. This quintessential destination offers a range of tourist attractions, including the Mystic Aquarium — one of the best aquariums in the U.S. This family-friendly institution has indoor and outdoor exhibits and serves as the only New England aquarium with beluga whales. Families can get hands-on by touching sharks, sting rays and crabs; attending a show with California sea lions; or even painting with a seal. Tickets start at about $34 for adults and $26 for children and vary depending on the date. After your visit, wander through the village along the Mystic River and past local shops and restaurants.

DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum: Fenwick Island, Delaware

Dreaming of lost treasure and the vast riches from countless shipwrecks that may lie below the sea? Explore your fantasies at the DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum in Delaware, which offers an impressive collection of recovered shipwreck artifacts dating back to the 17th century. You’ll find at least 10,000 items at any given time, though artifacts are rotated throughout other museums around the world. Hours and days vary, but the museum is generally open from May through November. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum: Key West, Florida

Literature buffs will love exploring the Key West home and museum of author Ernest Hemingway, where he penned “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “To Have and Have Not” in the late 1930s. See his writing studio, living room, lush gardens and pool that he drew inspiration from. Keep your eyes out for the six-toed (polydactyl) cats that roam the grounds — sailors considered them to be good luck. Take a 20 to 30-minute guided tour, included with admission, for $19 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for 5 and younger. Tickets are available on-site and reservations are not required.

World of Coca-Cola: Atlanta, Georgia

Located across from Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, this museum pays tribute to one of the world’s favorite soft drinks. At this tourist attraction, you can sample more than 100 Coca-Cola beverages from around the world, learn about the history of the classic soda, see the Vault of the Secret Formula, and explore vintage ad campaigns and product displays. A visit to one of the top things to do in Georgia takes about two hours and costs from $23 for adults and $19 for kids 3 to 12; entry is free for children 2 or younger. Skip the ticket line by booking ahead. And when you’re done at the World of Coca-Cola, you can explore the nearby Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Road to Hana: Hana, Maui, Hawaii

For an overview of Maui‘s beauty, drive from Kahului to Hana on the 52-mile Road to Hana. The journey — which typically takes between two and four hours to complete — offers fantastic views of scenic rainforests, waterfalls and seascapes as you travel around 620 curves and across nearly 59 bridges. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for a private or group tour since the road is windy, narrow and crowded. Hana itself is a charming town with a black sand beach, a tropical botanical garden and the state’s largest Hawaiian temple. To swim under a waterfall, venture about 10 miles southwest of Hana to ‘Ohe’o Gulch (Seven Sacred Pools). Maui’s consistently mild climate draws visitors year-round, though fall’s thinner crowds make it a terrific time to drive the Road to Hana. If you want to brave the road yourself, you can download audio guide apps that will lead you to great stops and hikes along the way.

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve: Arco, Idaho

For an out-of-this-world experience, visit Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in Idaho. Located about halfway between Arco and Carey — almost 60 miles to either town — the otherworldly landscape consists of lava flows, cinder cones, splatter cones and underground lava tube caves. A standard pass costs $10 to $20. It is free to enter the caves, but a permit from the visitor center is required.

Chicago River: Chicago, Illinois

To glimpse Chicago‘s world-renowned architecture and many of its must-see tourist attractions — from The Magnificent Mile to Lake Michigan to the Willis Tower — in a short amount of time, consider exploring the Chicago River. The Chicago Riverwalk is a picturesque spot to enjoy a stroll, while the riverfront Chicago Architecture Center is the place to go to check out skyscraper models before signing up for a Chicago architecture river cruise. You can also get out on the river by climbing aboard a Chicago Water Taxi or renting a kayak or stand-up paddleboard from companies like Kayak Chicago.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Indianapolis, Indiana

Lay your eyes on one of Indianapolis’ top attractions, the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway track, home of the Indianapolis 500 auto race and a designated National Historic Landmark. Inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, which is located inside the 2.5-mile oval track, you’ll find countless race cars, memorabilia, trophies, photos and more celebrating the sport of auto racing. You can also opt to take a tour of the track itself, stopping at the famous Yard of Bricks and, if you wish, “kissing” it according to tradition. If you want to ride on the track, avoid the month of May when it’s in use for the annual Indianapolis 500.

The Field of Dreams: Dyersville, Iowa

Baseball fans won’t want to miss a stop at the site of the filming of the movie “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa. An Academy Award nominee for best picture in 1990, this classic film inspired many to pursue their dreams. Here among the cornfields you can tour the iconic farmhouse, explore the field and take home a souvenir from the Baseballism store. In 2021, the site hosted its first of two Major League Baseball regular season games, with plans for future games; the venue is set to host two concerts in 2025. Home tours are $20 for adults, $12 for kids 3 to 12 and free for children 2 or younger.

Oz Museum: Wamego, Kansas

Dorothy might not be in Kansas anymore, but the next time you’re there, you can explore everything there is to know about Dorothy and “The Wizard of Oz” at the Oz Museum in Wamego. You’ll find first editions of the book, board games, collectibles and more at this quirky tourist attraction. Museum highlights include re-created ruby slippers, movie posters, actor autographs and props from the Broadway musical “Wicked.” Entry is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for younger kids.

Kentucky Horse Park: Lexington, Kentucky

In the thoroughbred country of Kentucky, visit the 1,200-acre Kentucky Horse Park, a perfect stop for horse lovers. Here in Lexington, the Horse Capital of the World, you’ll learn all about the history of our relationship with horses at three museums, engage in equine presentations, go on a horseback ride, and even watch competitions and breed shows. Kids will love walking through the Hall of Champions barn to meet retired racehorses. Tickets start at $14 for adults and $8 for children 6 to 12 but are free for kids younger than 6. Prices increase during the summer.

French Quarter: New Orleans, Louisiana

A visit to New Orleans wouldn’t be complete without a stop in the French Quarter. Home to world-famous Bourbon Street, the French Quarter — founded in 1718 — is one of the Big Easy’s most historic neighborhoods. Local must-dos include savoring a beignet at Cafe du Monde, sampling one of the city’s signature hurricane drinks at Pat O’Brien’s and enjoying authentic Creole cuisine at Brennan’s. The French Quarter also features key attractions like St. Louis Cathedral (the oldest continuously active Roman Catholic cathedral in the U.S.) and Jackson Square (a National Historic Landmark named for its bronze statue of Andrew Jackson). Book a walking tour to acquaint yourself with the ghosts, voodoo and vampires of the neighborhood. Be aware that New Orleans can get hot and muggy during the summer months.

Acadia National Park: Bar Harbor, Maine

Explore coastal Maine throughout the 47,000-acre Acadia National Park, situated about 50 miles from Bangor. Known for Cadillac Mountain, this attraction offers beautiful coastal views, beaches and more than 120 miles of hiking trails. Standard passes start at $20 and reservations to drive to the summit of Cadillac Mountain may be required during peak months. There is a $6 fee for vehicle registration. Acadia National Park, one of the top things to do in Maine, is busiest during summer, so consider a fall visit to see autumn leaves or perhaps plan to enjoy fishing during the spring. If you do happen to come in summer, though, you’ll be just in time to attend free public events through the Cultural Connections in the Park program, held in partnership with the nearby Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor to educate visitors about the local Native American tribes. The museum, a Smithsonian affiliate, delves into the art, history and culture of the Wabanaki peoples native to the land.

National Aquarium: Baltimore, Maryland

Tucked into the Inner Harbor of Baltimore is the National Aquarium, home to award-winning exhibits and more than 20,000 aquatic animals. Immerse yourself in the interactive “Living Seashore” exhibit, which allows you to see and touch more than 150 sea creatures. Dolphin lovers will enjoy observing the aquarium’s colony of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins and even signing up to watch a training session or 4D movie. A sleepover experience, for an after-dark adventure behind the scenes, is also an option. Admission to this attraction is $49.95 for adults and $39.95 for children ages 3 to 11.

Freedom Trail: Boston, Massachusetts

See many of Boston‘s most historic sites along its 2.5-mile Freedom Trail. Along this trail, there are 16 museums, churches, historical markers and even a ship that tells the story of our country from the American Revolution forward. Top stops along the trail include Old North Church, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, the Paul Revere House, the USS Constitution and the Old State House. Walk the trail yourself, sign up for an adventure by bicycle or book one of many other tours that specialize in topics such as women, African Americans, pirates, pubs, the macabre history of Boston and more.

Mackinac Island: Michigan

Slip back into days gone by with a trip to quaint and historic Mackinac Island in Michigan. On this island, you’ll find no cars or chain hotels — only charming inns, bed-and-breakfasts, and historic hotels. Known for its world-famous fudge, Mackinac Island is the perfect spot for a leisurely stroll, a carriage ride or a bike ride. Other fun family activities include a tour of the Colonial-era Fort Mackinac, horseback riding or fishing on the Great Lakes. When traversing the roadway around the island, look out for the informational panels of the Native American Cultural History Trail.

Mall of America: Bloomington, Minnesota

Treat yourself to some retail therapy at the largest shopping and entertainment destination in the U.S. Located about 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, the Mall of America features more than 520 shops, 60 restaurants, a mini-golf course, an aquarium and the ride-filled Nickelodeon Universe. After a busy day of shopping or riding roller coasters, unwind at the Radisson Blu Mall of America or the JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America; both hotels are directly connected to the mall for easy access.

Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum: Tupelo, Mississippi

Memphis and Graceland might be the main city that comes to mind when you think of Elvis Presley, but the “king” was actually born in Tupelo, Mississippi. At the site of his birthplace, you can visit the home where he lived for the first few years of his life, walk in the building where his family attended church, see statues that represent his journey and take home a souvenir from the gift shop. Tickets, which are only available on-site, start at $12 for adults and $5 for children 7 to 12 for one attraction, with younger kids admitted free.

Gateway Arch: St. Louis, Missouri

The midcentury modern Gateway Arch, designed by architect Eero Saarinen in 1948 and completed in 1965, sits in Gateway Arch National Park between St. Louis‘ Old Courthouse and the Mississippi River. Measuring 630 feet high and 630 feet wide, the stainless steel structure is the tallest human-made monument in the U.S. It stands as a symbol of America’s westward expansion. Travelers can take a tram ride to the top for the expansive city and river vistas, but past visitors recommended heading to the arch before noon to avoid crowds. Tram rides start at $15 for adults and $11 for children ages 3 to 15, with exact fees varying depending on the day and time of year. The Museum at the Gateway Arch is free.

Glacier National Park: West Glacier, Montana

One of America’s most beautiful landscapes, Glacier National Park expands through Montana dotted with mountains, lakes, alpine meadows, glaciers and waterfalls. Its popular 50-mile Going-to-the-Sun Road offers picturesque scenery, though you’ll need a reservation from June 13 to Sept. 28. Outside of your car, hike more than 700 miles of trails or enjoy biking, fishing, boating, cross-country skiing and more. Entrance starts at $20 with prices varying depending on the season. Most businesses and services are only open May through September, making it the busiest — but also the best — time to visit one of the top things to do in Montana.

Chimney Rock National Historic Site: Bayard, Nebraska

One of the most famous sites along the American West’s Oregon Trail, Chimney Rock stands at more than 4,000 feet above sea level and once indicated to 1800s travelers headed west that they were on the right path. Made from Brule clay, volcanic ash and sandstone, this iconic rock was also once home to a nearby Pony Express station and later a telegraph and stage station. Entrance to the Chimney Rock Museum is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 18 and children younger than 4 are free.

Las Vegas Strip: Las Vegas, Nevada

Famous for its plentiful casinos, luxe resorts and superb live entertainment (think concerts at The Sphere and Cirque du Soleil performances), this portion of Las Vegas Boulevard draws visitors from all around the world. Some of the Las Vegas Strip‘s most popular activities include admiring the fountains of Bellagio, enjoying a gondola ride on The Venetian’s Grand Canal and riding the Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York. To see all the bright lights from up high, book a helicopter night flight. The Strip is also where you’ll find the bulk of Las Vegas’ can’t-miss restaurants, such as Pinky’s by Vanderpump at the Flamingo, as well as The Shops at Crystals, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace and the largest Saint Laurent store in the U.S. at Fontaine Bleau Las Vegas. To avoid uncomfortable daytime temperatures in the 100s, skip a summer trip.

Mount Washington Cog Railway: Mount Washington, New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, head to the majestic White Mountains to ride the first mountain climbing cog railway in the world, which also happens to be the second steepest. You’ll make your way through three climate zones and up Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, in less than an hour. Bring your jacket to explore the summit, where temperatures are quite a bit cooler than at the base, and take some time to check out the visitor center and rooftop observation deck. Tickets for this New Hampshire attraction start at $52 per adult and $38 for children ages 4 to 12.

Cape May: New Jersey

New Jersey’s southernmost beach has been drawing vacationers since the Colonial era, making Cape May the nation’s oldest seaside resort and one of the state’s top things to do. This historic town on the Jersey Cape, located about 45 miles from Atlantic City, offers 2.5 miles of family-friendly beaches with various activities and a scenic promenade for walking and biking.

White Sands National Park: Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

Get ready to be dazzled by the world’s largest gypsum dune field at White Sands National Park in New Mexico. At the northern end of the Chihuahuan Desert, the dunes stand around 4,000 feet above sea level and extend more than 270 square miles. You can drive, hike or bike the dunes — or, better yet, “sled” them on special plastic snow saucers available for purchase in the gift shop. A standard pass starts at $15.

Statue of Liberty: New York City, New York

It’s hard to imagine a better symbol of America than the Statue of Liberty, gifted by France to celebrate 100 years of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. While there are plenty of ways to see the famous lady on Liberty Island, a ride on the free Staten Island Ferry is the cheapest. To learn more about Lady Liberty, you could book a guided tour or cruise. This New York City sightseeing option does not stop outside the attraction, though; if you want to go inside, you will need to pay $16.80 per child age 4 to 12 or $25.80 per adult for a pedestal reserve ticket from Statue City Cruises. The ticket includes a cruise to Liberty Island and Ellis Island, as well as pedestal access. Buy your tickets in advance, especially during the busy summer months.

Wright Brothers National Memorial: Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Learn more about the origins of flight at this memorial to Wilbur and Orville Wright, who famously achieved flight here in 1903. At the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks, you can see a full-scale replica of the Wright Flyer and camp buildings similar to those used by the brothers to work on their airplane. Tickets to the memorial cost $10 per adult, while kids age 15 and younger get in free.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park: North Dakota

Discover the vast wilderness that once enchanted President Theodore Roosevelt. Gaze out over the Painted Canyon, discover prairie dog “towns,” explore the 36-mile scenic loop drive and the Theodore Roosevelt North Unit Scenic Byway, and wander the Old West cowtown of Medora. Entrance fees start at $15.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Cleveland, Ohio

Designed by architect I.M. Pei, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame sits in downtown Cleveland right on the shores of Lake Erie. Inside you can see myriad music memorabilia like John Lennon’s guitar, Jam Master Jay’s gold chains and the Pink Floyd tour replica of The Wall. Ticket prices start at $35 for adults and $25 for kids 6 to 12 in the peak season from May through September, but kids 5 and younger can go for free. Booking tickets in advance is recommended, or book a guided tour.

First Americans Museum: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Showcasing the collective histories of 39 First American Nations, this museum celebrates the cultural traditions, histories, diversities and contributions of the First Americans. The 175,000-square-foot complex has state-of-the-art galleries with First American exhibitions detailing history, culture and art and educational programs.

Mount Hood: Oregon

An iconic sight on Portland‘s skyline and Oregon’s tallest mountain, the larger-than-life Mount Hood is the region’s prime skiing area even in summer; it’s also home to forests, waterfalls, the Clackamas River and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. In and around the volcanic Mount Hood, enjoy plentiful hiking, mountain biking, white water rafting, fishing, local foods and more.

Liberty Bell: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Located just north of Independence Hall inside the Liberty Bell Center, the Liberty Bell is a universal symbol of American democracy and freedom. In addition to laying eyes upon the 2,080-pound bell’s famous crack, visitors can view this Philadelphia relic’s world-renowned inscription: “Proclaim LIBERTY throughout all the Land unto all the Inhabitants thereof.” Entrance is free. For a more comprehensive exploration of the birthplace of America, sign up for a guided walking tour of Philadelphia’s history.

The Breakers: Newport, Rhode Island

See what life was like for the Vanderbilt family in the late 1800s at the opulent Breakers mansion, a Renaissance-style “summer cottage” that covers nearly an acre of the 13-acre Newport property it’s set on. The 70-room home, now a National Historic Landmark, features ocean views, a Great Hall with a 50-foot high ceiling and a Dining Room with Baccarat crystal chandeliers. Tickets are $32 for adults and $14 for ages 6 to 12. You can also book a trolley tour of Newport’s historical mansions that includes admission to The Breakers.

Fort Sumter National Monument: Charleston, South Carolina

See where the first shots of the Civil War were fired on April 12, 1861, at Fort Sumter National Monument in historic Charleston. This must-see for history buffs is only accessible by boat, so for an up-close look you’ll need to pay for an excursion with Fort Sumter Tours. Each round-trip boat tour costs $40 per adult and $26 per child age 4 to 11 and lasts about two hours. For a fully narrated exploration of the Charleston Harbor, hop on a sightseeing boat tour.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial: Keystone, South Dakota

Pay tribute to some of America’s greatest presidents at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. This impressive granite landmark features the 60-foot-tall faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Get the closest view of the monument on the Presidential Trail, which also features the Lakota, Nakota and Dakota Heritage Village to learn about local Indigenous tribes. You can also take a narrated bus tour. To access the memorial, a $10 per vehicle parking fee applies, though admission is free. Note that parking tickets allow travelers unlimited entry to the memorial for a year from the date of purchase. For a decreased chance of rain and fog, avoid visiting in May or June.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum: Nashville, Tennessee

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville features artifacts including photos, costumes, recordings, instruments and more. View items like Elvis Presley’s solid gold Cadillac, Gene Autry’s lunchbox and Johnny Cash’s boots and leather overcoat. Tickets range from about $19.95 for ages 6 to 12 to $29.95 for adults. Guided tours are given Saturday through Monday and on Thursdays as well for an additional fee. There are also several enhanced experiences travelers can purchase at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Prices range from $52.95 to $79.95 for adults and from $37.95 to $60.95 for kids ages 6 to 12. Book in advance to skip the line.

The Alamo: San Antonio, Texas

Originally founded as a mission in 1718, the Alamo represents Texas independence and freedom from Mexican Gen. Santa Anna and his 2,500 troops. The Alamo is a tribute to Texas soldiers, including James Bowie and Davy Crockett, who died during the battle. Visitors can check out the historic buildings, artifacts and gardens. There is no fee, but reservations are required for The Alamo Church. Guided and self-guided tours are available for a fee. Other nearby attractions include the River Walk and the Spanish Governor’s Palace in downtown San Antonio.

Zion National Park: Utah

Zion National Park, in southwestern Utah, is filled with red rocks, canyons, waterfalls and hanging gardens, many of which can be viewed while hiking, biking, canyoneering or horseback riding. Popular hikes in Zion include the Angels Landing trail — with sheer drop-offs on either side and chains for hikers to cling to — and The Narrows, a trail that involves trekking through a river inside a slot canyon. Adventure lovers can also book an off-road slot canyon tour by UTV. During peak months Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is closed to private vehicles. Admission fees are $20 to $30. Shuttle buses are available from March to November as well as during the holiday season.

Smugglers’ Notch Resort: Jeffersonville, Vermont

Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont’s Green Mountains offers year-round fun from skiing in the winter to hiking in the summer. You’ll also find water parks, playgrounds, a skate park, mountain biking and numerous activities planned daily, such as hikes and llama treks. If you visit during ski season, you’ll also be just in time for ice skating, tubing and snowshoe fun. Check out Smugglers’ Notch State Park in nearby Stowe.

Colonial Williamsburg: Williamsburg, Virginia

In Colonial Williamsburg, you can see original homes, buildings, shops, rare animals and restored gardens in the 300-acre 18th-century Williamsburg town. Top attractions in Colonial Williamsburg include the Capitol, Governor’s Palace, George Wythe House and Bruton Parish Church. History fanatics will love interacting with townspeople, taking a tour or browsing authentic wares at America’s largest living museum. Save 10% by purchasing tickets online for $9 for kids 6 to 12 and $31.50 per adult.

Space Needle: Seattle, Washington

When you think of Seattle, chances are the Space Needle immediately springs to mind. Designed for the space-themed 1962 World’s Fair, the futuristic structure was renovated in 2018 to include the Skyrisers — glass benches that allow travelers’ feet to dangle as they lean over the city — and The Loupe, the world’s only rotating glass floor. Enjoy panoramic views of the city, Puget Sound and Mount Rainier through floor-to-ceiling windows. The 605-foot-tall Space Needle is open daily. Prices vary depending on the time of day but range from $35 to $45 for adults and $30 to $40 for kids ages 5 to 12. Space Needle also offers a day and night pass to travelers for a fee.

White House and the National Mall: Washington, D.C.

While you can walk by the White House at any time in Washington, D.C., it’s also possible to take a free tour of select rooms. To make the request, you’ll need to contact your congressional representative seven to 90 days before your visit; spaces are limited and fill up quickly. The National Mall, the country’s most visited national park, which stretches more than 2 miles from the U.S. Capitol to the century-old Lincoln Memorial, includes the Washington Monument, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the newest addition.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Located at the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, about 63 miles from Washington, D.C., this historic town hosted abolitionist John Brown’s 1859 raid on the federal arsenal that lit the fuse of the Civil War. The Lower Town of Harpers Ferry includes John Brown’s Fort, Civil War Museum and Arsenal Square. You can also explore the beautiful scenery along the famous Appalachian Trail.

Lambeau Field: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sports fans won’t want to miss an opportunity to lay eyes on the famed Lambeau Field, home of Wisconsin’s NFL team, and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Tours descend to field level through the players’ tunnel and explore premium seating areas, the press box and the team locker room. Classic tour prices begin at $23 for adults and $14 for kids ages 6 to 17.

Yellowstone National Park: Wyoming

Yellowstone National Park encompasses more than 2 million acres in Wyoming filled with natural wonders like Old Faithful, Lower Falls and Yellowstone Lake. More than 10,000 geothermal features such as geysers and mud pots give this awe-inspiring outdoor paradise its brilliant colors. The park, 4% of which creeps over the borders into Montana and Idaho, is open year-round and offers different experiences during each season. Consider embarking on a guided safari. A standard pass ranges from $20 to $35.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Lyn Mettler has more than 25 years of experience writing about travel, and her tips have been featured in many publications and podcasts. She has traveled to more than 12 countries, hosts a popular travel podcast and shares her insider travel tips at SecretsofaTravelJournalist.com.

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor who has been to many of the best attractions in the U.S. Some of her favorite places from the list include the Grand Canyon National Park, Disneyland, the road to Hana and the Freedom Trail. To update this list of the best tourist attractions in each state, Kolberg used her personal experience and research expertise.

— The Best National Parks in the U.S.

— Vacation Ideas for Every Type of Traveler

— The World’s Best Tourist Attractions

— The Most Famous Landmarks in the World

— The Best Adventure Travel Insurance

More from U.S. News

The World’s 47 Best Tourist Attractions

The 32 Most Famous Landmarks in the World

The 51 Most Beautiful Landscapes in the World

The 51 Best Tourist Attractions in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/16/25: This slideshow was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.