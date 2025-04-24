Textron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $207 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.25 billion.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

