Tenet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $406 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $4.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.11 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.22 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.14 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.99 to $13.12 per share, with revenue in the range of $20.6 billion to $21 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THC

