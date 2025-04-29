Tenable: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.9 million…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its first quarter.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $239.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $241 million to $243 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.44 to $1.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $970 million to $980 million.

