Teladoc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $93 million in its first quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $629.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $617.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $614 million to $633 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.40 to 90 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion.

