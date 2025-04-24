TAL Education: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $610.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $84.6 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

