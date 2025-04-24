T-Mobile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.95 billion.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.95 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.58.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $20.89 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.58 billion.

