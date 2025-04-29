Sysco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $401 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $401 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $19.6 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.97 billion.

