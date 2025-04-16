Synovus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $195 million.…

The Columbus, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $884 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $571.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $570.2 million.

