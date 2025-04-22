Synchrony: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $757 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $757 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.89.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.46 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

