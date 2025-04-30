SurModics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period.

SurModics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 62 cents per share to a loss of 42 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $114 million to $117 million.

