Stock Yards: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.3 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $134.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $93.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.3 million.

