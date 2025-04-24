STMicroelectronics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $56 million. The Geneva-based…

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $56 million.

The Geneva-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.51 billion.

STMicroelectronics expects full-year revenue of $2.71 billion.

