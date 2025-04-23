Stifel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $53 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $53 million in its first quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.26 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

