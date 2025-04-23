Live Radio
Stewart Information Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 4:37 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $612 million in the period.

