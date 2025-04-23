Stewart Information Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $612 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STC

