Stepan Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Tuesday reported net income of $19.7 million in its first quarter.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 84 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $593.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCL

