Star of the Seas vs. Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean made a massive splash with the launch of Icon of the Seas in early 2024. As the current titleholder of the largest cruise ship in the world, this floating resort was designed to be a destination in itself, rather than just a mode of transportation for your vacation.

It’s almost hard to care about your Caribbean island itinerary when there’s so much to do on board. Amenities include 40 dining venues and bars, the first swim-up bar at sea, the largest cruise ship swimming pool (among seven pools and nine whirlpools), six waterslides that make up the largest water park on a cruise vessel (including the Pressure Drop, the first open free-fall waterslide at sea, and Storm Chasers, the first mat-racing duo), the largest ice skating arena in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, the Crown’s Edge skywalk/ropes course, rock climbing walls, mini golf, surf simulators and so much more.

Sister ship Star of the Seas is set to debut in August 2025 and promises to deliver a similar wow factor, but just enough differences to give travelers something new. Star is the exact same size as Icon, so you can expect the same length, height, number of staterooms, number of crew members and passenger capacity.

If you’re weighing which Icon-class ship to sail — especially as you plan a family vacation, a couple’s getaway or a solo adventure — it’s helpful to understand how these ships are alike and what sets them apart. While both offer a nearly identical layout, vast entertainment and culinary options, and the full scope of Royal Caribbean innovations, Icon and Star each carry their own character and subtle twists. Read on to see how they compare.

Key Difference No. 1: NYC glam vs. Chicago charm Supper Club experience

Royal Caribbean’s exclusive Supper Club specialty dining concept brings fine dining and live entertainment together in one immersive experience, but each ship delivers a different vibe.

On Icon of the Seas, the Empire Supper Club offers an eight-course culinary journey inspired by the glitz and elegance of 1930s New York City. Guests can enjoy luxe dishes like wagyu beef and caviar, perfectly paired cocktails for each course, and a swanky live jazz trio delivering unexpected covers of modern hits.

Meanwhile, Star of the Seas reimagines this concept with the Lincoln Park Supper Club. Inspired by 1930s Chicago, this venue swaps New York sophistication for a dash of Windy City grit and soul. While the core format remains — eight courses, cocktail pairings and live jazz — the decor and musical atmosphere lean into vintage Chicago charm. Guests looking for a new twist on immersive dining may find Star’s version offers a refreshingly different flavor.

U.S. News Insider Tip: These premium dining experiences book up quickly. Make reservations as soon as they become available via the Royal Caribbean app or on board.

Key Difference No. 2: “Wizard of Oz” vs. “Back to the Future” Broadway shows at sea

Broadway fans will love the lineup on both ships, but the marquee productions diverge, offering two very different kinds of nostalgia.

On Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean presents “The Wizard of Oz,” a dazzling, family-friendly production that brings the timeless story to life with top-notch vocals, elaborate costumes and magical, high-tech effects (like a simulated tornado!). It’s a hit with all generations and one of the most ambitious productions ever performed on a cruise ship.

Over on Star of the Seas, guests can relive a different era with “Back to the Future: The Musical,” the first production of its kind at sea. Based on the beloved film franchise, this show blends sci-fi, comedy and 1980s flair into a high-energy stage experience. It’s especially appealing to Gen Xers and millennials eager for a fun trip down memory lane.

U.S. News Insider Tip: Stage shows are included in your cruise fare, but seating is limited. Reserve your spot early through the Royal Caribbean app.

Key Difference No. 3: Miami vs. Orlando home ports

Both Icon and Star offer Caribbean itineraries, but where you embark may influence your choice — especially if you’re flying in or building a pre-cruise vacation around your trip.

Icon of the Seas is based in Miami, offering easy access to a cosmopolitan city with vibrant dining, art and nightlife. It’s a great option if you want to spend a few days exploring South Beach or Little Havana before or after your cruise.

In contrast, Star of the Seas sails from Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida. This makes Star an especially appealing option for families looking to combine their cruise with a visit to Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort or other central Florida attractions. Port Canaveral is often less congested than PortMiami, making the embarkation process potentially smoother for those driving in.

U.S. News Insider Tip:Flying into Orlando may be less expensive than flying into Miami, especially for families or those traveling from the Midwest. If you’re flexible with dates, check airfare to both cities. The savings might help offset onboard splurges or a few extra days of vacation.

Key Difference No. 4: Digital vs. analog programming for kids

The cruise line’s Adventure Ocean youth program is available on both ships and caters to kids of all ages, from infants in the Royal Babies & Tots nursery to teens enjoying hangout spaces and organized events. But Star of the Seas receives an upgrade based on feedback from families and kids.

On Star, Adventure Ocean will include more tactile, analog play features — think: foosball, pingpong and hands-on games. This reflects Royal Caribbean’s evolving approach to family entertainment and may appeal to parents who appreciate screen-free zones.

U.S. News Insider Tip: Both ships offer free registration for Adventure Ocean, but spots fill quickly on sea days. Sign up early on embarkation day to avoid waitlists.

Key Difference No. 5: Food and beverage favorites vs. concept testing and tweaking

The AquaDome Market — a modern food hall concept introduced on Icon of the Seas — returns on Star, but with a twist. Royal Caribbean is using Star of the Seas as a test kitchen of sorts to try out new cuisines and vendors in this flexible dining space. Guests sailing on Star may find themselves among the first to try globally inspired dishes not yet available on any other ships.

Another culinary personality shift is at the ship’s onboard pubs. Icon is home to Point & Feather, a classic English-style pub. On Star, that space becomes Thorn & Thistle, which promises to carry forward the cozy pub aesthetic with slight differences in decor, menu and live music themes. It’s a subtle change, but one that contributes to the ship’s individual personality.

U.S. News Insider Tip: Don’t be shy to give feedback about Star’s new AquaDome Market concepts. Early guest impressions can shape future menus across the fleet.

Key Difference No. 6: Chief Dog Officer Rover vs. Sailor

One of the more charming additions to Royal Caribbean’s Icon class is the Chief Dog Officer: an actual resident pup on board who greets passengers and provides a dose of dog-friendly joy.

Icon of the Seas is home to Rover, while Star of the Seas will welcome Sailor, a new four-legged crewmember. While the two female golden retrievers might not sway your booking decision, their presence adds a layer of warmth and delight — especially for families with dog lovers or passengers who miss their pets while at sea.

U.S. News Insider Tip: You can follow Rover and Sailor on Instagram for behind-the-scenes ship life from a pup’s-eye view.

So, which ship should you choose?

Both Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas promise a jaw-dropping cruise vacation packed with water parks, entertainment, dining and family fun. Because they’re part of the same class, the overall layout and major amenities are largely the same — and pricing is nearly identical, give or take a few bucks on any given sailing. But the ships’ small differences might help you decide:

— Choose Icon if you’re looking for a Broadway-style spectacle with “The Wizard of Oz,” a polished NYC-themed Supper Club and the convenience of sailing from Miami.

— Choose Star if you want to pair your cruise with a few days at Orlando attractions, see “Back to the Future” at sea or experience Royal Caribbean’s newest updates in kids programming and cuisine.

No matter which vessel you choose, you’re in for an unforgettable voyage aboard one of the most innovative ships at sea.

