Stanley Black & Decker: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $90.4 million.

The New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.

