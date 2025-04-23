Live Radio
Home » Latest News » St. Joe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

St. Joe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 4:46 PM

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The St. Joe Co. (JOE) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Panama City Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $94.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up