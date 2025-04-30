Sprouts Farmers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $180 million. On…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $180 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.81.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

Sprouts Farmers expects full-year earnings to be $4.94 to $5.10 per share.

