Spotify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $236.7 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $4.41 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

