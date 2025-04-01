Sportsman’s Warehouse: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Tuesday reported a loss…

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer posted revenue of $340.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.1 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

