Spire: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $209 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $3.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.60 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

