S&P Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.54. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $4.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.22 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.78 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.75 to $17.25 per share.

