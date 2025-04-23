Southwest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $149 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $149 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $6.43 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.