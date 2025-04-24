SouthState: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $89.1…

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $89.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winter Haven, Florida-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $894.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $630.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.