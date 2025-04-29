Southside Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.5 million in its first quarter.
The Tyler, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.
The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.
