Sonoco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $54.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

Sonoco expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

