Snap: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $139.6…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $139.6 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNAP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.