SL Green: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Newyork, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $106.5 million, or $1.40 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.27 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $21.1 million, or 30 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust, based in Newyork, New York, posted revenue of $239.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $144.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.7 million.

