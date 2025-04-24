SkyWest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $100.6…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $100.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. George, Utah-based company said it had profit of $2.42.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $948.5 million in the period.

