Skechers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $202.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $1.34.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

