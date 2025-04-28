SJW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $16.6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $16.6 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $167.6 million in the period.

SJW expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share.

