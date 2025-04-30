Sixth St: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $37…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $37 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $116.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.4 million.

