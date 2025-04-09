Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $36.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $359.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $353.1 million.

