Simmons First National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 16, 2025, 5:28 PM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.4 million.

The bank, based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $354 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $209.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

