Silgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $68 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Silgan expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share.

