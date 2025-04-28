Sierra Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $9.1 million.…

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $9.1 million.

The Porterville, California-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.8 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

Sierra Bancorp shares have fallen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSRR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.