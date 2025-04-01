Should You Get the Instacart Mastercard?

Grocery prices have continued to rise, and consumers are looking for ways to ease that necessary burden. For example, a…

Grocery prices have continued to rise, and consumers are looking for ways to ease that necessary burden. For example, a friend of mine has her own chicken coop so she gets free eggs whenever she wants now.

But if you’re not up for taking care of some chickens, maybe the right credit card can help you instead.

Is the Instacart Mastercard Worth It?

The Instacart Mastercard® allows you to earn rewards in the form of cash back, hopefully easing the strain of high grocery prices. The card earns:

— 5% cash back on qualifying Instacart app and Instacart.com purchases (up to $6,000 annually)

— 5% cash back on Chase Travel purchases, including flights, hotels and more

— 2% cash back at restaurants — including orders on Instacart powered by Uber Eats — gas stations and on select streaming services

— 1% cash back on all other purchases

The card also comes with a $50 welcome bonus — but it’s worth noting that the welcome bonus is unimpressive when compared with other similar cards on the market.

And while the card technically doesn’t come with an annual fee, it’s recommended you sign up for an Instacart+ membership — which is $99/year — to receive benefits like free grocery delivery on orders over $10 (excluding Costco) and free restaurant delivery on orders over $25.

The Instacart Mastercard offers additional perks and benefits as well, such as baggage delay insurance, World Elite Concierge, purchase protection and roadside assistance.

When to Get the Instacart Mastercard

You’re an Instacart Loyalist

Instacart has a plethora of grocery stores to choose from, like Costco, Safeway and QFC. But you can also get things delivered from stores like Best Buy, Dollar Tree and Sally Beauty. So if you already find yourself frequently using the app, it might be time to make the jump to the credit card.

If you also already have an Instacart+ membership, this card could help you earn rewards to offset the cost.

You’re an Infrequent Traveler

For a co-branded credit card, the Instacart Mastercard earns solid travel rewards. As long as you book through Chase Travel, you earn 5% cash back on all your travel purchases. Plus, you have access to:

— World Elite Concierge

— Baggage delay insurance

— Extended warranty protection

— Purchase protection

— Lost luggage reimbursement

— Travel and emergency assistance services

— Travel accident insurance

— Roadside assistance

— Auto rental collision damage waiver

If you don’t want to pay an annual fee for a premium travel rewards card because you only travel a handful of times a year, this could be your travel card and your food card. Plus, there are no foreign transaction fees to worry about when you travel abroad.

When to Avoid the Instacart Mastercard

You’re Not Loyal to One Delivery Service

If you have five or more delivery apps on your phone (like me), the Instacart Mastercard probably isn’t the best option for you. You’re likely to get more out of a general rewards card instead of a co-branded one.

So even if you think it’s a card you can use every time you use Instacart, you’ll earn the same or even more rewards with a different credit card you can use across the number of delivery apps you frequent.

You Get Fee Fatigue

It’s no secret that Instacart marks up prices compared with what’s in store. But there’s more to it than that. Other fees you might have to contend with when using Instacart include:

— Service fees

— Long-distance service fees

— Priority fees

— Pickup fees

— Convenience fees

— Regulatory fees

— Bottle deposit and bag fees

— Taxes and additional fees

Alternatives

A couple of alternatives you could consider if you decide against the Instacart Mastercard include the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card or the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.

The Capital One Savor has no annual fee and earns See Rates & Fees:

— 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

— 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)

— 3% cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services

— 1% cash back on all other purchases

The Blue Cash Everyday also has no annual fee and earns See Rates & Fees:

— 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 annually, then 1%)

— 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases (up to $6,000 annually, then 1%)

— 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations (up to $6,000 annually, then 1%)

— 1% cash back on other purchases

Both have comparable rewards and don’t come with an annual fee. And if you go with a general rewards card, you can use it on any and all of your delivery apps.

