Shore Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53 million, topping Street forecasts.

